Mariah Carey’s daughter joins her for ‘Away in a Manger’ duet in Toronto

American pop icon Mariah ‘Mimi’ Carey’s 11-year-old daughter Monroe joined her on stage for their first-ever duet of the classic hymn ‘Away in a Manger’ at Mimi’s ‘Merry Christmas to All’ show. She even harmonised with Mariah as she whistled, as per reports.



The performance, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena, saw the pair go back and forth with verses, as Monroe proved that she might’ve just picked up a few tricks from her Grammy-winning mother.

According to People, the heartfelt bonding moment took place on stage in front of thousands, as Mimi and Monroe — twin sister of Moroccan, both of whom Mimi shares with former husband Nick Cannon — sat surrounded by Christmas decorations and delivered the classic hymn. Mariah looked into her daughter’s eyes throughout the performance and gave her a sweet kiss as she walked offstage.

In a video circulating on Twitter, fans can be heard cheering on Mariah’s daughter.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Monroe has joined Mariah on stage. When she and her brother were younger, they’d join Mariah to perform ‘Always Be My Baby’ during her Number 1 to Infinity Las Vegas residency and at a few other shows around 2017 and 2018.

It certainly took more convincing to get the kids to sing then, but now Monroe is starting to find her sound with Carey’s help.