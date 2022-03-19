Marigudi Temple Prohibits Shops of Muslim Traders at Annual ‘Suggi Mari Pooje’

Kaup: After Muslim traders in the coastal region shut down their shops on March 17 to protest the Karnataka High Court’s decision on the hijab issue, now the managing committee of Hosa Marigudi Temple in Kaup, Udupi district, are refused to allot shops/stalls to Muslims in an auction held on March 18 for the annual ‘Suggi Mari Pooje’ (annual fair) to be held in the temple on March 22 and March 23.

According to Ramesh Hegde, president of the temple administration committee, the committee had previously passed a resolution allowing only Hindus to participate in the auction of shops. Only Hindus were allowed to bid for stores selling flowers, coconuts, hens, and other products, he added, adding that individuals who participated in the auction were also told not to sub-contract their shops to any Muslim traders on the temple grounds to avoid law and order issues. He further stated that pro-Hindu organisations asked the temple committee to deny Muslims the stalls/shops since they did not accept the court’s decision and the law of the land on the hijab issue. “With over a lakh people expected to attend the celebration over two days, there should be no law and order issues. As a result, a decision was reached by consensus,” he explained.

Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) Mangaluru divisional general secretary Prakash Kukkehalli said that local members of HJV in Kaup had previously written a letter to the chief officer of Kaup Town Municipality requesting that Muslims be not allowed to open their shops/stalls during the annual fair. The HJV also approached the temple management committee, requesting that only Hindus be allowed to bid in the auction. “Even local temple worshipers were outraged because Muslims had shuttered their shops in support of the Karnataka bandh on March 17.” “All parties approved of the temple’s decision taken on Friday,” he asserted.

According to Kukkehalli, the temple administrators were warned that allowing Muslims to participate in the auction would cause law and order problems during the festival. In Kaup, there are two more Marigudi temples: Hale (old) and Moorane (new) (the third one). These two Marigudis were also included in the annual fair. The other two Marigudis, however, have different management committees and do not auction the shops/stalls during the fair, according to a source. About 100 stores were auctioned by Hosa Marigudi.

However, Kaup Town Municipality Chief Officer Venkatesh Navada said that he had received the letter, but that because India is a secular society, traders from all communities are welcome to open shops. “We’re looking into that,” he replied.