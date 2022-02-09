Marina Monis, First woman to lead KCA UK Manchester

Manchester: KCA-UK, a well-known Konkani Association in the United Kingdom serving the Konkani people for 17 years, held its Annual General Meeting on January 29, 2022, in Manchester.

The present president, a well-known Konkani lyrist, singer and music composer Stan Mendonca welcomed the gathering. Secretary Charlotte Barboza presented her report highlighting the community cohesion activities to stay connected during COVID-19 and the approximate amount of Rs 2.5 Lakhs of financial help provided to social work in India during the pandemic. She sincerely thanked the generosity of donors for this work.

Treasurer Stan Rodrigues presented the account details to the members.

This was followed by the election for the office bearers for the year 2022-2024.

Marina Monis was unanimously elected as the president of the association. Marina Monis is a well-known name in the United Kingdom Konkani community and is serving the community for the last 17 years.

This is the first time a woman candidate has become the president of this association.

The details of office bearers are as below:

President – Marina Monis

Vice President – Sujith Rodrigues

Secretary – Lawrence V Barboza

Treasurer – Ronald Lobo

Cultural Secretary – Lainet Pinto

Communication Coordinator – Arshiya Pereira

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks followed by a delicious dinner.