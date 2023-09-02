Marriage ceremony of minor boys performed for rains in K’taka

Bengaluru: Amid the threat of drought looming large over Karnataka, the people are resorting to various beliefs and performing special worships praying to the rain God for showers.

Many incidents of ceremonies of conducting marriages of minor boys invoking rain Gods have come to light in the surrounding districts of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The tradition of marriage of minor boys is largely found in Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts. The villagers of Hirekattigehalli in Chintamani taluk performed marriage of minor boys and Mogalakuppe village in Chikkaballapur taluk and district.

Entire population of villages assembled and participated in the marriage of minor boys. The class five male students were chosen for the job and they were made to dress as bride and bridegroom.

All rituals, including tying knots with Mangalasutra were performed. The people attended the marriage ritual by inviting rain gods to bless them and performed aarti. They were also gifted with money.

The boys returned to their normal lives after the ceremony. The incidents were reported on Thursday and Wednesday. Coincidentally, the surrounding districts including Bengaluru city have been receiving showers for the last three days.

The farmers worried that the entire crop would get destroyed as the Monsoon failed, now hopeful that they could get at least staple ragi crop.

