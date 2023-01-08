Married Couples blessed During Fourth-day Novena at Infant Jesus Shrine

Mangaluru: On the fourth day of the novena, special prayers were offered for married couples at the Infant Jesus Shrine on January 8.

There were five masses held till noon and married couples joined the service in large numbers. The theme of the day, “Be fruitful and increase”, urged the couples to develop their spiritual selves, bear fruit in their morals, and multiply those virtues in their offspring.

From January 5-13, there will be 9 Masses from 6 a.m. to 7:30 pm in Konkani, English, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The annual feast will be celebrated on January 14 & 15.