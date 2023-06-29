‘Married Life is Difficult than Religious Life’- Bishop at Catholic Religious of India Conference in City

‘Married Life is Difficult than Religious Life’- Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha at Catholic Religious of India (CRI) -Mangaluru Chapter Conference held at St Aloysius High School Hall on Thursday, 29 June 2023



Mangaluru: The Mission of the Catholic Religion of India is -“Major Superiors can usefully meet together in conferences and councils, so that by the combined effort they may work to achieve more fully the purpose of each institute while respecting the autonomy, nature and spirit of each. They can also deal with affairs which are common to all, and work to establish suitable coordination and cooperation with Episcopal conferences and individual Bishops ‘. And the Goals of CRI are-To bring together the major superiors of Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, So that they share the experiences, challenges and concerns of their religious commitment and get mutually enriched;

To make a combined effort to achieve more fully the purpose of each Institute, while respecting the autonomy, nature and spirit of each; To deal with matters common to all Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, especially those affecting consecrated life in India, and to work to establish suitable coordination and cooperation with various Episcopal bodies and with individual bishops; and To promote fellowship at all levels of the Christian community in a spirit of humble service and collaboration with all sections of the people of God and all people of goodwill.

The goals of CRI are to be achieved more specifically through the following objectives and corresponding functions: To focus the attention of the religious constantly on their common mission within the Church, according to their charism and context of the complex Indian reality- By helping its members bear witness to the unique role of the contemplation of the Father in the mission of Christ; and by supporting the emergence of new forms of religious life in harmony with the Indian spiritual reality; By fostering in the religious, both a sense of belonging to the local Church and a genuine concern for and openness to the needs of the universal Church;

By developing among the religious, both a sense of belonging to the local Church and a genuine concern for and openness to the needs of the universal Church; Urging them to proclaim the Good News of Jesus Christ, leading people to an explicit acceptance of Christ in the Church if the Spirit so calls them; Bearing witness to Christ’s preferential love for the poor and the marginalized in the choice of their apostolic work and target groups; Calling for a sense of urgency to share their Christ experience with those of other faiths, in a spirit of mutual dialogue, and with non-believers, in a search for common basic values; Involving the process of inculturation in all aspects of life and work: liturgy, spirituality, theology, value systems, lifestyle, etc;

And locally, the CRI, Mangaluru Chapter organized a Conference on Thursday, 29 June 2023 held at St Aloysius High School Hall, Mangaluru, where over 400, including priests and nuns of various Catholic Congregations, joined. This was a rare event wherein the CRI body was able to be with the Bishop and that too on his feast day (St Peter Pual)- a significant day on which the participants remembered the two great apostles Peter and Paul-Peter the First Pope and Paul the apostle of the nations. Along with the Bishop of Mangaluru diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru Fr Melwin Pinto SJ and Dr Sr Severine Menezes-the President of CRI-Mangaluru and also the Director of Pauline Home Counselling Centre, Mulky were dignitaries on the dais. Following a welcome prayer and song by Brothers (Jesuit) from Loyola House, the welcome address was delivered by Dr Sr Severine Menezes.

Sr Severine said, ” This gathering is a reflection of our shared purpose, which is to strengthen the bonds that unite us and to enhance our collective efforts in fulfilling the divine mission entrusted to us. We come from diverse backgrounds, different congregations and unique experiences but today we stand together as one united force, driven by a common goal of spreading love, compassion and peace. As leaders within our respective Congregations, we have been entrusted with the Sacred task of shepherding our flocks, guiding them on their spiritual journeys and nurturing their souls. In a world filled with turmoil, confusion and uncertainty, our role becomes even more critical. Manipur is bleeding and we are safe today. That is our dream because we are sleeping. Wake up is the call. Days are not very far. Mangalore might bleed very soon. Our heartbeat might stop one day. But we need to stop dreaming about our safety and glory. Institutions have become our hearts and mind. They are our heartbeat today but this heartbeat might stop one day”

“Let us stop living in that glory. Let us be humble missionaries, praying, being a beacon of light, offering solace and guidance inside the communities who are struggling to be accepted and loved and those who are trying to find love and acceptance outside. Today’s meeting provides us with an invaluable opportunity to share our knowledge, experiences and wisdom. It is a platform where we can exchange ideas, discuss challenges and seek solutions together. Let us embrace this occasion with open hearts and open minds ready to learn from one another and to grow as spiritual leaders” added Sr Menezes.

She concluded saying, “As we embark on this journey together, I urge you to remember the words of St.Paul:” Let us not become weary in doing good for at the proper time, we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. “The challenges we face may be great, but our faith is greater. Let us draw strength from one another for the Divine and from the unbreakable bonds that bind us in this noble pursuit. Once again, I extend my heartfelt welcome to each one of you. May this meeting be filled with wisdom, inspiration and mutual support? May it strengthen our resolve, deepen our faith and ignite a flame within our hearts that will continue to burn brightly, illuminating the path of righteousness for all those who seek it”. A cake was cut by the Bishop as part of His feast-St Peter and Paul! and Sr Cecilia Mendonca offered a sapling to the Bishop.

In his hour-long address to the audience, the Bishop spoke on Family values, Marriage, Relationships in married life, Religious life of Nuns and Priests, among others. (Click on the video link below to listen to his speech). Following the Bishop’s speech, a few participants posed a few queries which the Bishop replied with appropriate answers. The vote of thanks was delivered by CRI Vice President St Anna Maria, and the formal programme was meticulously and eloquently compared by Sr Rose Agnes AC, of St Ann’s Convent, Mangaluru.

Following a short tea break, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ the moderator of the session spoke a few words and requested the participants to form groups of 15 members in each group for discussions on three Topics, namely :

1. Can we present marriage as a lifelong commitment and personal development rather than a lifelong burden?

2. What can we learn from married couples to enrich the community life of the religious?

3 What can we as CRI take as a project or action plan to promote good Christian families?

