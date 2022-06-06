Married & Lived Happily Thereafter! Couples Day hosted by Family Commission

Married & Lived Happily Thereafter! Couples Day hosted by the Family Commission of Milagres Parish, Hampankatta, Mangaluru on Sunday, 5 June 2022

Mangaluru: The most important part of a Catholic wedding is what is commonly known as the exchange of vows. These words are the heart—the essential element—of the sacrament of marriage; they form the covenant that establishes the couple’s marriage. The Church calls the exchange of vows consent—that is, the act of will by which a man and a woman give themselves to each other, and accept the gift of the other. The marriage can’t happen without the declaration of consent

Catholic wedding vows are usually preceded by three questions from the priest (The Order of Celebrating Matrimony) -1) “(Name (Bride) and (name) (Bridegroom), have you come here to enter into Marriage without coercion, freely and wholeheartedly?”; 2) “Are you prepared, as you follow the path of Marriage, to love and honour each other for as long as you both shall live?” ; 3)”Are you prepared to accept children lovingly from God and to bring them up according to the law of Christ and his Church?” The bride and groom respond “I Do, or “I am” (The Order of Celebrating Matrimony).

And here we had these young and older couples joined together in the Senate Hall/Milagres Golden Jubilee of Milagres Parish, Hampankatta, who had kept the EXCHANGE OF VOWS, right from the day of their wedding ceremony/Day until this day, 5 June 2022, when the Family Commission of Milagres Parish had hosted the COUPLES DAY. Team Mangalorean took a spin through history’s greatest lovers—star crossed, cursed, life-long, and everything in between. Love is a powerful emotion. Throughout history, couples in love have caused wars and controversy, created masterpieces in writing, music, and art, and captured the hearts of the public with the power of their bonds. From the allure of Cleopatra to the magnetism of the Kennedy’s, to Bollywood’s Bachchan’s, these love affairs have stood as markers in history.

Quoting Helen Keller “What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”-Celebrating Couples Day means different things to different people. For new romantic interests and for long-married couples, it may remain a day to exchange tokens of affection and love. But there are many more ways to show the people you care about how much they mean to you. Especially for seniors who have lived long and full lives, love is not confined to just a romantic partner. It expands boundlessly to extended families, many friends, and even the acquaintances they interact with every day who make their lives happier.

And here we present a few of our local Vintage, Middle-aged and Young Catholic “LOVE BIRDS” who have remained faithful and truthful to each other even after a few months to a few decades of their wedded life and were happy to share their secret of happy married life, with the present generation, where many newly wedded couples have broken up within a year, few months, a month and in some cases within a DAY? Prepare to swoon over these Happy Married Life secrets from a few of the participants that took part in the Couples Day Celebration.

The programme began with a prayer invoking God’s blessings, and the dignitaries present on the dais for the occasion were – Mrs Wilma Andrade (convener family commission) Milagres parish; Mrs Hilda Rodrigues (Parish Pastoral Secretary); Rev Fr Ivan Aswin D’Souza (Assistant Priest-Milagres Parish); Melwin Fernandes and his wife Neeta Fernandes, both Resource persons for the occasion; Rev Fr Michael Santhumayer (Milagres College campus director); and Bernard D’Souza (vice president Milagres Pastoral Council)

The program was arranged by the Family Commission of Milagres Church, which has been a tradition for years to bring more people closer and arrange some talk from Resource persons and out of that people to get the benefit for their family life. Due to the pandemic, this event was not held for the last two years. This function was purely kept to get benefits for young couples. There were over 120 couples and single parents who attended this function.

The function was fully organised under the direction of Rev Fr Bonaventure Nazareth, the Milagres Parish Priest, and Ms Wilma Andrade along with Family Commission Committee members, and funded by the Milagres Church. Mrs Nancy Menezes, a committee member thanked all the members who organised this function and the Parish priest who joined a little late, for taking the Initiative for organising this couples day. Prior to the formal function held on Sunday, there was a celebration started Saturday onwards after every mass, where the couples were blessed during all the masses Saturday to Sunday.

Apart from tips on remaining together in Happy Married life by the resource persons, there was entertainment like dance, singing, a short-act, a housie-housie game, and ending with a sumptuous buffet spread catered by Anil of Aron Caterers, a Milagres Church parishioner. All the Couples who attended the celebration promised that they will always keep in mind to love each other, care and share and understand each other, and give time to each other, to live a HAPPY MARRIED LIFE.

Like Saint Mother Teresa said, “Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.”, and Team Mangalorean with a smile, met a few of the couples who were all in smiles to share their memories of Happy Married life to be incorporated in Mangalorean.com. Everyone can experience senior to young love, whether you are married for decades or a few months. Marriage is hard. Newly married couples get a lot of “never go to bed angry,” and “always tell the truth.” And that’s it. However, with a few of our Couples which Team Mangalorean interacted with and asked “What is the secret of their Happy Married Life”- they all have different kinds of stories to tell-so enjoy!

JUDE & SILVIA FERNANDES: Married on 27 December 1992

As the saying goes “A good marriage isn’t something you find, it’s something you make and you have to keep on making it”. A beautiful and blissful married life takes work, love, commitment and equal efforts from both spouses. Below are some key points that we worked on to create our world of a happy marriage:

Prayer: Keep God first and He will take care of the rest.

Communication with each other – Be clear and honest regarding your feelings. Communication is a two-way path which includes listening to your spouse’s feelings and conveying yours while being respectful and humble.

Always make time for each other.

Trust- Loyalty and faithfulness towards each other and your relationship.

Forgiveness- Learn to forgive each other’s flaws and shortcomings and work towards resolving them.

Take Difference in Opinion positively- Spouses might not agree on the same opinion, in such situations learn to listen to each other and come to a mutual conclusion instead of imposing personal feelings on each other.

Be Grateful for each other and Express love frequently.

ROHAN & Dr ASHWINI COLACO: Married on 3-5-2010

The secret to a happy married life remains a secret. Marriage like all relationships requires a few quintessential elements like prayer, faith, love, understanding and forgiveness.

Each of us is a unique individual blessed with our strengths and weaknesses but when we embrace, accept each other and find a way to celebrate the little joys of life, marriage finds its true meaning.

RONALD & RASHMI FERNANDES: Married just Four Months Back:

Making God the centre of our married life. Spending quality time with each other. Unconditional love for each other.

Believe and trust in God moment by moment, because He will protect and help you in your married life if at all there are any ups and downs. Prayers have also kept us together. We have decided to make our way of life by being loyal to each other, mutual understanding, sacrifices, give and take policy, settle problems if any in a peaceful manner.

DOMINIC & SMITHA ROSARIO: Married for FIFTEEN Years:

We have been happily married for 15 years. What is keeping us bound together is the mutual respect for each other. We value each other’s interests and motivate to develop them. Good communication is the key to every married life. We spend quality time together, talk to each other, share our views and thoughts, and understand the joys and hardships of the day.

Prayer is what binds us together. The faith and trust in the Almighty guides us in our everyday walk of life. We are blessed with two children, bringing them up with love and care and good values are the responsibilities we share together. We believe marriage is a journey that thrives on Love, Commitment and Companionship.

MELWIN & NEETA FERNANDES:

Weddings are a lot of fun, but being married isn’t always a piece of cake. There’s a lot of work that goes into living “happily ever after,” You need to Focus on each other’s strengths. We do things together and have fun together. To maintain a happy marriage, it’s also necessary to share common experiences, and we inject new activities and interests into our relationship that strengthens our bond. We share a unique passion or learn a skill together. We Laugh and have been kind to each other, and appreciate each other. We celebrate small, good moments, and to be truly happy in marriage, couples must be willing to grow and adapt, and we have been following it.

IVAN & JACINTHA FERNANDES : Married 14-5-1997:

Jesus was the centre of our friendship, He was our friend, a mentor and He kept us together for 25 years, and we truly believe that Jesus was the Centre of our married life. We never heard of the word ‘FIGHT’ or ‘ARGUMENT’. We have kept a good relationship with our parents, relatives, and elders and seek advice from them if there are any hurdles in our married life. If there were any problems we tried to settle them in a systematic and understanding way, without taking wrong decisions, to end our relationship. Living together requires consideration and care; recognising mistakes and apologising sincerely, and that has kept our married life strong for 25 years. Our happy married life is like a give and take policy; understanding each other; respecting and loving each other, and being faithful and truthful.

Well said by these Married Couples-The most sage advice I read in a magazine from an Orthodox Jewish wife and mother in Jerusalem, raising six children. “It’s easy to lose yourself in a marriage,” she said. “It’s easy to nurture your husband and your relationship and forget about nurturing yourself. Take the time off to reset, and your marriage will be better for it.”

Ending this column on a lighter side of the vein of a couple in Mangaluru- The Pinto’s are routinely asked about their secret to their record-setting longevity together. “Never go to bed at night with a chip on your shoulder, and be glad you’re with each other,” Pedru said. They also have maintained their sense of humour all these years. Pedru was asked what life would be like without his special life partner. “Well, I don’t know,” he said. “I never tried it.” “And he better not,” Sherpinebai, his wife said.