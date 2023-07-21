Married woman throttled by husband in Bihar’s Gopalganj

Patna: A recently married woman was found strangled in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Thursday, allegedly by her husband, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nisha Kumari who was married to Mukesh Kumar in February this year.

The police said that Mukesh Kumar allegedly strangled her in native village Alapur and has been arrested.

According to police, Nisha Kumari, after her marriage, learned about her husband’s extra marital affair and when she started objecting to it, he used to beat her.

She complained to her family about Mukesh Kumar in the past and the matter was sorted out a few times.

On Thursday, Mukesh Kumar was involved in a quarrel with Nisha Kumari after she objected to illicit relationship. He, in a fit of rage, strangled her to death. The local police reached the crime scene and recovered the dead body.

Following the complaint of the victim’s father, an FIR has been registered under the sections of murder and criminal conspiracy against Mukesh Kumar.

