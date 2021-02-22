Spread the love



















Marshalls at weddings in K’taka to prevent 2nd Covid wave



Bengaluru: Marshalls would be deployed at wedding halls in Karnataka to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 in the state, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said on Monday.

“As people at large gatherings are not following the Covid-induced guidelines, marshalls will be deployed at weddings and receptions to prevent the second wave of the virus in the state,” Sudhakar told reporters here after a virtual meeting with officials in all the 31 districts across the southern state.

With infections on the rise in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra, the state government has stepped up vigil by regulating the entry of people through the borders to check the virus spread.

“As wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and sanitising hands have to be compulsorily followed by all, marshalls will ensure people comply with the guidelines,” asserted Sudhakar, a medical doctor by profession.

As per the standard protocols of the Union Home Ministry and the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry, the state government has restricted gatherings to 500 people at private functions like marriages, receptions and other social events, with wearing mask and maintaining social distancing neing made mandatory.

“As we don’t want to have a situation in our state like in Maharashtra where lockdown and other restrictions have been re-imposed in some towns and cities to check the virus spread, people have to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid harsh measures again,” reiterated Sudhakar.

The minister also hinted at re-enforcing lockdown and restrictions on the movement of people in cities and towns across the state if positive cases rise again as in the two neighbouring states.

Though 4.24 lakh healthcare workers and 1.2 lakh frontline warriors have been vaccinated across the state since January 16, Sudhakar said duplicate entries were being deleted to achieve 80-90 per cent coverage from 58 per cent till date.

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is monitoring the vaccination drive and will hold a meeting with the officials this weekend to ramp up the process to achieve the target,” he said.

Admitting that Bengaluru was lagging behind other districts in the vaccination drive, the minister urged all the registered beneficiaries to take the shot twice to complete the immunisation dose.

Clarifying that no restriction has been imposed for inter-state travel, Sudhakar said those entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra by road, in train or by air should have a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.



