Martyrs remembered on Police Commemoration Day in Udupi

Udupi: The sacrifices of policemen in the line of duty were marked with solemnity at the Police Commemoration Day held at Chandu Maidan here on Thursday, October 21.

A floral tribute was paid by the district police officials for 377 policemen who lost their lives over the past year, and the police flag was lowered as a silent prayer was held.

The names of 377 police personnel who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty at various places in the country were read out on the occasion.

Kurma Rao M deputy commissioner of Udupi district paid floral tribute to the martyrs and said, “Police are an integral part of the peacekeeping force. These unsung heroes play a significant role at any given time offering round the clock service. It was known that police personnel face severe pressure while performing their duties. “Not only must we salute cops for their work, we must also ensure that they get support and other benefits. police personnel are also one of the most precious assets to the nation,” he added.

N Vishnuvardhan, Superintendent of Police Udupi district, said that Martyrs’ day marks the attack by Chinese forces on a police team patrolling at an high altitude of 4,681 meters above sea level adjoining the Indo-China border on October 21, 1959. Though armed only with rifles, ten policemen were killed and nine captured by the Chinese troops. Since then, the day marks the sacrifices of the police personnel in the country. A total of 377 personnel including 16 from Karnataka have lost their lives while on duty over the past year, he said.

Udupi district Additional DC Sadashiv Prabhu, Additional SP Kumarachandra, DySP Sudhakar Nayak, Shrikanth and others were present.

