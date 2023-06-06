Mary D’Mello (86) from Koteshwar Passes Away

Mary D’Mello (86), Mother of Winnifred / Monthu Rodrigues, Flora/ Late Rocky Dmello, Sr Marietta Dmello, (SAP) Sr Meera (SAP), Leena D’Mello/ Valerian D’Mello, Sr Edna D’Mello (SAP). Grand Mother of Melvin, Glenita, Rohan, Raslin, Royson Eunice, Olimpan and Dilisha. Great grand Mother of Meshon and Melina passed away on June 6, at Koteshwar.

Funeral Cortege leaves the residence of Leena D’Mello on June 7, at 9.30 am for St Antony’s Church Koteshwar, followed by mass at 10.00 am

From Bereaved Family Members

Contact: +91 9448428721

