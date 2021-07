Spread the love



















Mary D’Sa (86) from Kallianpur Passes Away

Mary D’Sa (86), Wife of Late Salvador D’Sa, Mother of Precy, Rosy, Clotty, Dotty, Fr Denis (Parish Priest of Shirva), Wilson and Lavina from Kallianpur, passed away on July 13 at 3:30 pm.

Funeral cortege leaves residence on July 14 at 3:30 pm, for Mount Rosary Church, Kallianpur, followed by mass at 4:00 pm.

Bereaved family members

Contact: Fr Denis – 9448026540

