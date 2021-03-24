Spread the love



















Mask Haki, Illava Fine Katti? DC & DCP on a Awareness Drive asking People to Wear Masks

Mask Haki, Athava Fine Katti? Deputy Commissioner (DC) of DK Dr K V Rajendra and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law & Order) Hariram Shankar on a Awareness Drive asking People to Wear Masks

Mangaluru: For the last couple of days, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, where on Tuesday 23 March DK reported 74 fresh COVID-19 cases, DC of DK Dr K V Rajendra led the team of officials, which included Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar and in-charge Commissioner of Mangaluru city Corporation Dinesh Kumar, in the enforcement of COVID-19 behaviour in public places. The DC who is also a doctor by profession, was seen on the roads in Mangaluru to enforce wearing of masks, which, according to him, is an effective way to prevent the surge of COVID-19.

Walking into the City Centre Mall on K S Rao road, DC directed the mall administrators to ensure that those entering the mall wear masks. He warned them that if safety protocols are not followed, the district administration will take action to close down the mall. Finding two persons outside the mall not wearing masks properly, DC advised them to wear them in a manner that covers their noses. Dr Rajendra and other officials stopped a few private city buses and found drivers, conductors and several passengers not wearing masks, and gave them strict warnings. “Besides safeguarding personal health, people have a responsibility to protect their family members,” said DC.

While imposing a penalty on the offenders, officials warned of suspension of a permit if conductors and drivers do not ensure that all passengers wear masks. A person at a hotel who was not wearing a mask was taken into custody by the city police, after he had a heated exchange with Dr Rajendra. Finding few customers not wearing masks at the Jos Alukkas outlet on K S Rao road, Dr Rajendra warned of closing down the outlet for a few days if the outlet administrators do not follow the protocol.

The team also visited a petrol bunk near Navabharat Circle and slapped fines on the personnel who were not wearing masks. Police arrested one of the staff at the petrol bunk for being rude with DC and giving excuses for wearing a mask. Students walking on the M.G. Road and auto-rickshaw drivers in the vicinity were advised to wear masks. The team also inspected a few shops near the KSRTC bus stand. DC also walked down the streets of Nellikai Road, Azeezuddin Road and around the Bunder area and slapped fines on businesses that flouted the COVID-19 rules. A penalty to the tune of Rs 5000 each was levelled on many shops in the City, where owners and staff were found to be not wearing masks.

The staff of M Ashraf and Company on Azeezuddin road received a public dressing down from the DC for failing to wear masks. DC directed the officials to slap a fine of Rs 5000 on the owner. We warned of temporarily closing down the company if rules were violated multiple times. Officials also collected a fine of Rs 5000 each from U S Enterprises, also on Azeezuddin road; and K Umar Farooq and Sons shop in Bunder as none of the staff were wearing masks. Even auto-rickshaw drivers driving without the masks on J M road were fined by DC.

Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa, Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan, DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayari and others joined in the drive.