Mask Haki, Illava Fine Katti? Police Getting Tough on Motorists Showing Laxity during Lockdown

Mask Haki, Illava Fine Katti? Police Getting Tough on people showing Laxity during Lockdown. Today, Monday 3 May police slapped Rs 250 fine each on 432 people for not wearing masks; Total vehicles seized for lockdown violations 53, including 51 two-wheelers, 1 three-wheeler and 1 four-wheeler. Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act cases booked are 10, and National Disaster Management Act cases booked are 14.

Mangaluru: Even after repeated warnings from the government, district administration and police department to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines during the Lockdown, but people are still showing laxity, and facing consequences with the law enforcement authorities by paying hefty fines, and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act cases and National Disaster Management Act cases booked against them. And it’s not worth being ignorant and careless. And with the spike in Covid-19 cases daily, police have become strict and cracking down on motorists who are for no reasons roaming around past the deadline time during the lockdown.

Today (Monday, 3 May) according to the district health bulletin, 793 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district. 505 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery. So far 47,831 positive cases have been reported in the district and 760 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 7,883 active cases in the district. The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to follow the COVID guidelines will be penalized. In the district, so far 50984 cases have been booked for not wearing the face mask and a fine of Rs 53,30,330 has been collected.

On Sunday, Dakshina Kannada reported a total of 47,038 positive cases. Further, recent data on the trend of coronavirus infections also revealed that men were more vulnerable to infection, with deaths of men being twice more than that of women. The state on Monday, May 3 continued to register a spike in the number of fresh coronavirus cases. As per the health bulletin released by the state health department, the positive cases in the state rose to 44,438. Bengaluru Urban alone reported a huge number of 22,112 cases on Monday alone. As many as 239 deaths due to coronavirus were reported on Monday, with Bengaluru Urban recording 115 deaths and Ballari 13. With this, the toll so far has risen to 16,250.

Over 20,901 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the total recoveries so far to 11,85,299. So far, Karnataka has seen 16,46,303 positive cases so far. The total active cases in the state are 4,44,734. The positivity rate for the day stands at 29.80%, while the case fatality rate for the day is 0.53%. A total of 1,49,090 samples were tested between Sunday and Monday. As many as 98,78,213 people have received vaccination so far in the state. And while we are seeing all these numbers, people are still careless and ignorant and venture out unnecessarily and get in trouble with the cops.

Vehicle users, especially two-wheeler riders — who were used for a care-free ride without wearing helmets and flouting traffic rules during the lockdown, were in for a shock over the last couple of days and even today, as the traffic police have started cracking down on even smallest of violations. The Covid-induced lockdown had reduced vehicular movement to a large extent in the city, and those motorists who roam with no reason to be out on the streets, the traffic police cracked the Whip on 432 motorists for not wearing masks, and the total vehicles seized for lockdown violations today were 53, including 51 two-wheelers, 1 three-wheeler and 1 four-wheeler. Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act cases were booked against 10 persons, and National Disaster Management Act cases booked against 14 persons.

File image of fine tickets issued on 1 May

Due to low traffic, and as a fallout, motorists and bikers have started violating traffic rules, such as riding without a helmet, triple riding, signal jumps, over-speeding and others. During this 14-days lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread, the Mangaluru police have turned many roads into one-way across the city for preventing violators from riding or driving. “As many people, especially youth venture out on motorbikes or cars to roam around despite lockdown, we have made quite a few main roads one-way by blocking the parallel road to stop violators from coming out for joy rides,” said policeman Manikanta, the PRO at City West police station.

“The one-way is to prevent violators from coming out of their homes or flats on their vehicles and indulge in drag races or zoom at top speed as the roads are virtually empty. Hundreds of violators were caught in the act, fined and their vehicles seized,” said another traffic inspector. Though a few categories of people are exempt from the lockdown with curfew passes to commute as they are in essential services or supplies, hundreds of others still come out of houses for fun rides or drive on deserted roads with their adrenaline pumping. People should walk up to the nearest provisions store to buy groceries and nearby shops for fruits and vegetables rather than coming out on vehicles and exposing themselves to the virus. They can also buy online and get supplies delivered at home, said a Circle Inspector stationed near Clock Tower check post.

Regarding the vehicles seized for violations of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act, as per DCP Hariram Shankar who spoke to Team Mangalorean over the phone said, “All the vehicles seized will be kept in police stations, and will be released only after the Court decision and penalty paid. Even after constant warnings, it is terrible to see motorists on the road roaming and getting into trouble with the law. We will be tough and strict with the violators in future days, on those showing laxity during the lockdown”.