Massive blaze at factory in UP’s Sahibabad, fire fighters take 15 hours to control

New Delhi: It took 27 fire tenders 15 hours to control and extinguish a massive fire that broke out in a factory and engulfed two more at the Sahibabad industrial area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district. Several firefighters suffered burns during the operation.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

According to information, “The Sahibabad fire station received a call about the incident at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The caller reported a major fire at SRC Impex near Pacific Mall, Site-4.

“Upon arriving at the scene, two fire tenders from the Vaishali fire station noticed that the fire was large, with flames spreading and thick smoke billowing. Additional assistance was immediately requested for the rescue operation,” said a fire official.

Subsequently, a total of 27 fire tenders were dispatched to the site from various fire stations. Five fire tenders were sent from Kotwali, and the rest were called in from Modi Nagar, Hapur, Meerut, and Noida.

The upper portion of the factory where the fire broke out collapsed, complicating the work of the firefighters.

“The fire also engulfed two adjacent factories, SVL Sentak and JPVDS. Since these factories had basements, the smoke spread, further complicating the rescue efforts. However, we managed to control the smoke through exhaust systems, and the fire was finally brought under control after 15 hours,” the official added.

Several firefighters sustained burns during the rescue operations, officials said.

