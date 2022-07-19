Massive Cleanup! Social & Green Activists Clean Debris on Phalguni River Bank

Mangaluru: From shoes, liquor bottles, used flowers, plates and cups, and what not, among bunch of other waste, green activist Jeeth Milan Roche, Environmentalist Shasidhar Shetty, among over 30 volunteers joined the Forest Department in clearing plastic and other waste accumulated on about 1 km stretch of the Phalguni bank near the Kulur bridge in the City.

Jeeth Roche, who has been active in greening different parts of the city, had circulated a small video clipping showing the debris accumulated on the banks of the Phalguni. Showing a huge collection of waste on the bank near Kuloor bridge, He called upon activists to turn up in large numbers for clearing the waste and preserve the serene atmosphere of the river. Nearly 30 volunteers, including a few from the National Environment Care Foundation, turned up for clearing the waste at the place that is adjoining the area where the Forest Department planted bamboo saplings in June 2022.

The bamboo saplings were planted after green activists had cleared heaps of construction and other waste dumped on the river bank. The volunteers, along with Deputy Range Forest Officer Sanjay Lamani and other staff members of the Forest Department, cleared most of the accumulated waste. With the waste being too dense, it was tough to ask for volunteers and the department personnel to enter the slushy area on the river bank.

Volunteers segregated the waste. While recyclable plastic materials were taken away by ragpickers, the other waste was taken away by personnel of Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Limited which handles the solid waste for Mangaluru City Corporation. The volunteers continued this work all through the day. The Mangaluru City Corporation had also sent an earthmover for removing the waste.

Jeeth said apart from huge quantities of plastic bottles, slippers, sanitary pads, and liquor bottles, a good amount of syringes and other biomedical waste was removed from the river bank. “The waste has flowed down different drains and accumulated here. Bottles thrown in the river have also ended up here,” said Jeeth.