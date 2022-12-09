Massive Fibroids from Uterus was Removed through Minimally Invasive Approach at AJ hospital

Mangaluru: A 40-year-old (Female) was feeling uneasy over the last 6 months, often tired, fatigued & breathless on doing any work. She felt bloated and heavy. She was married for just 3 months and was anxiously looking forward to pregnancy. Her periods had been heavy and prolonged. On consultation for a fever with her family physician, he found out that she was severely anaemic and was given Injectable iron. When further evaluated she was detected to have multiple fibroids, almost 7-8 months pregnant uterus size with the largest one measuring 25 cm. She was offered open surgery to remove fibroids as they were very large and also warned about the possibility of removal of the uterus in case of severe bleeding during the surgery.

However, she met Dr Arthika Shetty at AJ Hospital and Research Centre. Dr Arthika reassured her that these fibroids could be removed laparoscopically through a small incision. Keyhole surgery would ensure that her recovery was faster with less blood loss, hospital stay, less chance of infection or hernia and more cosmetic.

She trusted the Doctor and her team and proceeded with surgery with the Anesthetic team headed by Dr Gururaj Tanthri. The procedure went smoothly and she was discharged in 2 days. Her recovery was fast and it surprised her relatives considering the fibroid weighed 2 kg. Perhaps this is one of the largest fibroids removed through a minimally invasive approach in this region.

Fibroids are common non-cancerous tumours in the uterus. In most they don’t cause any problems, in some, they can cause heavy periods, painful periods, infertility recurrent miscarriages, anaemia or pressure effect on surrounding organs due to the large size. Numerous major laparoscopic surgeries have been performed at AJ hospital and research centre, Mangalore. It has been a referral centre for advanced gynaecological laparoscopic procedures. It has state of art operation theatre with advanced technologies, Robotic systems, instruments and a surgical ICU. Apart from pregnancy and delivery, infertility services and advanced laparoscopic surgery for complicated gynaecological problems like endometriosis are available.