Massive fire at famous Dzukou Valley in northeast



Imphal/Kohima: A massive fire has broken out in the famed Dzukou Valley located on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, causing damage to the environment, officials said. The valley — a popular tourist spot, is famous for its seasonal flowers and bio-diversity.

“Very unfortunate that a wildfire has started at the Dzuko Valley, one of the most beautiful places in Manipur. It probably started about 2-3 days ago from the Nagaland side and crossed over to our side,” Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said in a tweet on Wednesday night.

“The grasses are dry, More manpower is sent with equipments,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the strong winds are making it more difficult for the villagers to take any step to control the further spread of fire.

In Kohima, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) officials said the massive fire broke out due to unknown reason.

“The quantum of damage from the incident is not yet ascertained. The blaze in the valley was so huge that it was visible from Kohima. Due to the strong winds, the fire is expected to move further towards the main valley,” an NSDMA official said.

The official said that they are considering requisitioning the Indian Air Force choppers to douse the fire.

Some reports said that volunteers of Southern Angami Youth Association, a Nagaland-based organisation which is engaged in the valley’s protection, rushed to the iconic valley — situated at an altitude of 2,452 metres above the sea level — early on Wednesday to assess the damages and causes of the fire.