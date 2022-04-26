Massive fire breaks out at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi



New Delhi: A major fire broke out on Tuesday evening at a landfill site in the outer north area of the national capital, a Fire Department official said.

The official said the Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 5.48 p.m. at a dumping ground in Bhalswa after which as many as 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

As the fire was a major one, three more fire engines were sent to the spot.

“Currently, 13 fire tenders have been engaged to douse the flames,” the official said.

The police have also reached the spot. So far, no casualty has been reported from the incident.

It is the second major incident of fire at a dumping yard in the past 30 days.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials, however, said the rising temperature these days allows the formation of methane gas at the dumpyard site which is extremely flammable.

“It could have triggered a spark that would have ultimately led to this massive blaze,” said the official.

As per the visuals from the spot, the ‘hill’ of trash is currently under a massive blaze.

The clouds of thick smoke, billowing out of the burning garbage mountain, have enveloped the whole area.

Earlier on March 28, a similar incident was reported from east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site.