Massive protest in K’taka demanding justice for Tumakuru rape victim



Tumakuru, (Karnataka): A massive protest broke out on Monday in Tumakuru demanding justice for a 34-year-old married woman who was raped and murdered in Kyatsandra Police station limits on August 24.

The protesters alleged that the ruling BJP government, which showed interest to detect and arrest the accused persons in Mysuru gang-rape case, is turning a blind eye to this case.

Jayalakshmi (34), who went to graze cattle at a hillock near Chotasaabarapalya in Hirehalli, was found murdered. The preliminary investigation suggested that she was raped. Her family members and the villagers alleged that she was gang-raped and murdered by a gang of youth who frequented the hillock. The incident took place on August 24, but did not get attention as the rape was confirmed later.

However, even after the rape was confirmed, the police are yet to nab the accused persons or make any headway in the case.

The Kyatasandra police investigating the case said that 25 police officers have been deputed to probe the matter. “We are not getting even a small clue in the case.,” the police said.

Thousands of people from the Agnivamsha Kshatriya community in Tumakuru and took out a procession to the district commissioner’s office. The protesters demanded that the police should arrest the accused before September 5.

“The government should take this case seriously, just like they dealt with the Mysuru gang-rape case,” the protesters said.

Tumakurun Rural MLA Gowrishankar said that the state government has not taken the rape and murder case of Jayalakshmi seriously.

“A married woman who went to graze cattle has been raped and murdered. But Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai or Home Minister Araga Jananedra have not bothered to react to the incident,” he said.

