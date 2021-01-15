Spread the love



















Massive Protest Rally ‘SP Office Chalo’ by SDPI against Arrests of 3 persons in Belthangady by police Accusing them of raising Pro-Pakistani slogans

Mangaluru: A massive foot-rally named ‘SPOffice Chalo’ by workers of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was organized on Friday 15 January in the evening, against the arrest of its three workers of SDPI by Belthangady police a few days ago, accusing them of raising pro-Pakistani slogans. The rally commenced from Clock Tower in the city and was proceeding towards the Superintendent of Police Office, a huge battalion of police using barricades stopped the protesters from moving forward opposite Town Hall. Due to this, the protestors then sat on the road raising slogans, demanding the police to release the arrested and remove Belthangady police sub-inspector Nandakumar from service.

Addressing the protesters, SDPI leader Shafi Bellare said, “There is no doubt at all that the government is supporting the police in regards to the Belthangady incident. Do you know that If Pakistan did not exist, then even BJP would not have existed? In our country presently we are experiencing hunger, poverty and unemployment which the government has turned a blind eye to, and it has not introduced any people-friendly schemes too. For nearly two months, farmers have been protesting, and the government is least bothered to settle their grievances. If BJP terms Pakistan as our enemy, then why is our PM making visits to Pakistan and savouring their biriyani”.

“It is very much known that BJP, having ties with Pakistan has come to power. The incident in Belthangady is a tactic played by BJP to project Muslims as anti-nationals, which don’t benefit the Muslims. Instead, only BJP gains from this incident, and we all know how they came to power in the name of Pakistan. It should also be noted that RSS, which is known to lie always, they are no doubt against this country, flag and law. Unnecessarily three members of SDPI were arrested in the Ujire/Belthangady incident, and within three days, yet another video made it to social media where a BJP member was raising a pro-Pakistan slogan, and that video was uploaded on YouTube by a BJP leader. Until justice is served and our demands are fulfilled, we will intensify our fight,” added Shafi.

Since the protesters were not allowed to move further towards the SP Office, they sat on the streets waiting for IGP to arrive and to hand over a memorandum with their demands. Since IGP didn’t show up, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar arrived at the spot, and after accepting the memorandum, thanked the protesters for ending their protest in a peaceful manner. He also requested the massive crowd to disperse, which they agreed and the protest ended peacefully.