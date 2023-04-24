Massive search operation continues to trace Poonch terror attack perpetrators

The massive search operation continued on Monday to trace the terrorists responsible for attack on the army vehicle in which 5 soldiers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.



Defence sources said that so far, 30 people have been detained for questioning in connection with the Bhata Dhurian attack in Poonch district in which 5 soldiers were killed and one was critically injured.

Terrorists also decamped with weapons of the slain soldiers.

A portion of Jammu-Poonch highway, which was closed following the search operation, was opened for traffic yesterday.

The area brought under search operation includes a large part of the forest with dense ground foliage and natural caves.

Sources said that the attack was carried out by 3 to 4 terrorists who were familiar with the terrain.

Sources added that the terrorists used armour piercing bullets and grenades during the attack.

DG National Security Guard (NSG) and senior officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) have visited the spot where the attack was carried out.

While interacting with the survivor of the terror attack who is being treated at the command hospital in Udhampur, GoC-n-C of Northern Command, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said that necessary action to hunt down the terrorists is underway.

Local population of Rajouri and Poonch districts that comprise mostly Gujjar and Bakarwal communities have expressed solidarity with the army and come out openly for bringing the terror perpetrators to justice.

