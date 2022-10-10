Massive wave of missile attacks reported across Ukraine



Kiev: Multiple missile strikes targeted Ukrainian cities all across the country on Monday, according to local officials and media, which attributed the attacks to Russia.

This comes two days after a bomb damaged the strategic Crimean bridge, which Moscow called a Ukrainian terrorist attack, reports RT news.

President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the attacks on the capital, Kyiv and the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, before urging people to take shelter. Local officials in Lviv, Kharkiv and Odesa also reported that their cities came under fire.

In Kyiv, damage from the strikes was reported near the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which is located in the government area of the capital.

City officials halted operations of the metro system, and the stations are now being used as shelters for civilians, RT reported.

The head of Lviv Region, Maksim Kozitsky, reported that elements of the western province’s energy infrastructure came under attack.

Vitaly Kim, who heads the southern Nikolaev region which borders Kherson, reported dozens of projectiles and a number of kamikaze drones coming from Russian troops.

He claimed that Moscow was targeting “critical infrastructure” throughout the country.

With similar accounts coming in from many parts of the country, senior Ukrainian officials have expressed determination to fight Russia.

“Our courage will never be destroyed by terrorists’ missiles, even when they hit the heart of our capital,” Defence Minister Aleksey Reznikov tweeted, also claiming that Russia’s future is that of “a globally despised rogue terrorist state”.

