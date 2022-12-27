Mastermind of Rajasthan court shootout among 5 held by Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has nabbed five dreaded gangsters including the mastermind of Rajasthan’s Nagaur court shootout.

The police said that the accused were arrested in multiple raids in the national capital and Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. They have been identified as Deepak Kumar alias Deepti (mastermind), Anoop Dawa, Jai Bhagwan Singh alias Dholla, Akshay Baliyan alias Sachin and a juvenile.

According to Manishi Chandra, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), on September 19, one Sandeep Bishnoi alias Sethi was shot dead while four other persons had suffered injuries after unidentified armed assailants oped fire outside the district court in Nagaur city of Rajasthan.

The victim was facing trial in multiple criminal cases and had come to Nagaur court for hearing of one of his cases.

After attending the court, while Sethi was moving out with a group of persons, six assailants fired a volley of bullets, killing him instantly and injuring four others. The victim Sethi had been released on bail from Nagaur jail only a week ago in connection with a murder case in 2020, of which he was one of the accused.

“As the news of the shootout outside Nagaur court spread, and for a brief while, a claim was made by the Bambiha gang; the Special Cell started collecting details of the incident,” said the DCP Chandra.

While the Rajasthan Police successfully apprehended some of the culprits who were present at the scene of the crime, the lead conspirator cum gang-head Deepak alias Deepti, remained elusive.

On December 9, accused Deepti was arrested from near Majnu ka Tila, Delhi where he had arrived to catch a bus to Nepal.

“Following the leads that emerged, accused Anoop Dawa, Jai Bhagwan and a juvenile were arrested from near Anand Vihar bus terminal, Delhi on December 16,” the official said.

With these arrests, it also emerged that the lead shooter, who had fired the first shot at Sandeep Bishnoi, was a desperate criminal Akshay alias Sachin, who was on the run from 2018 and had committed four murders while absconding from law. He was nabbed from Dehradun, Uttrakhand, on December 20.

“Thus, in an operation running over eleven days, the head, lead shooter and accomplices have been arrested and the Deepti gang’s arrival towards Delhi has been pre-empted,” claimed the official.