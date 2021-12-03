Masters National Swimming Competition 2021 – A remarkable event, that inspired every Mangalorean to contemplate aqua sports!

Mangaluru: The last weekend of November 2021 from 26th to 28th, saw a galaxy of swimming from across the borders of India, descending at the St Aloysius College, Swimming Pool, working hard to showcase their talent at the National level swimming competition and win the coveted gold medals for their states.

Swimming Federation of India (SFI), organised the 17th National Masters Swimming Championship – 2021, at St Aloysius College, Swimming Pool, which was supported by Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA) and well-coordinated by We One Aqua Centre, Mangalore’s only professional swimming club dedicated to promote swimming, identify and bring swimming talents from the Karavali region.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Dr K.V. Rajendra in the presence of Karnataka Swimming Association president Shri Gopal B. Hosur, Secretary Shri Satish Kumar, Youth Empowerment & Sports Dept. Deputy Director Shri Pradeep D’Souza, St. Aloysius Institutions Rector Fr. Melwyn Joseph Pinto, Head Coach Shri Lokaraj Vittal, his team of assistant coaches, Shri Naveen & Smt. Roopa Prabhu of We One Aqua, swimmers from various states, their coaches and family members. Commissioner Shashikumar a die-hard sportsperson himself, visited the venue and wished the organisers & participants.

Spread across 3 days, this mega event was the first of its kind happening in Mangalore, which saw close to 800 swimmers aged from 25 years to 80years, taking part in various individual events and relays at the National Level. The keen competition amongst the swimmers kept the viewers glued to the event and to the edges of their seats, which was telecasted live on the V4 channel.

It was indeed a proud moment for the Karavali region as our own swimmers rose up to the occasion and excelled in their age group by winning several medals for the state. A true reflection of the dedication, talent and hard work which would not have been possible, without the world-class infrastructure facilities like the one at St. Aloysius Swimming pool in Mangalore, which is also managed professionally by We One Aqua Centre.

Representing Karnataka State, Shri Partha Varanasi from Puttur was the golden boy of the event and caught up everyone’s eye with his impeccable performance by bagging 4 gold medals in 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle races.

Our own club member, the seafarer and popularly known as Kudla’s Aqua Man, Shri Sandesh Tingalaya, bagged 4 medals in his group including 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze. Spending most of his time at the St. Aloysius Swimming Pool, teaching the young and the old about water sports and various techniques, it was Sandesh’s dream come true, who never had an opportunity to compete at the National level, but when he got, he made the best use of it.

Life is still fresh for this 77-year young swimmer Mrs Shirin Saldana who not only competed in the race but won 1 gold and 1 silver medal representing Karnataka State. Shirin, an active member of We One Aqua Centre, is an early bird and swims regularly at the St. Aloysius pool.

Exhausted after the event, the management team of Smt. Roopa Prabhu and Shri Navin from We one Aqua Centre exclaimed that a lot of efforts had gone to bring a National Level event of this magnitude to Mangalore. It’s indeed a proud moment to see Mangaloreans excel in this masters National Level event and we hope to see more young talents come to the centre for learning and shaping their swimming career under the guidance of some of the finest coaches around.

We One Aqua Centre along with the Swimming Federation of India & Karnataka Swimming Association would like to thank all the state swimmers, their coaches, the guests of the event, volunteers, club members and visitors for taking part while heartedly on this national level event and making it a grand success.