MATH CAMP at CFAL from 6-8 OCTOBER

Mangaluru: The popular Math Camp at CFAL engages students in deep exploration of mathematics, exposes them to Olympiad level problems and will immerse them in a community of other students and teachers who will share their mathematical talent and curiosity. For three days, they will make new friends, explore new horizons and be encouraged to take up unique problems and challenges.

KVPY 5th rank holder and CFAL student, Muralidhar along with senior CFAL teachers will engage with students, to provide them an experience of a lifetime.

Whether your children are already passionate about mathematics or just starting to explore its wonders, CFAL’s Math Camp for students of Grade 9 & 10 will expose them to areas of mathematics in a different way and stoke the flames for a lifelong appreciation of mathematics. CFAL’s Math Camp from 6 October to 8 October 2022 aims to be an energetic and active day of mathematical teamwork, problem solving, and skill development. Students will be engaged in fun-filled experiences and explores the connections between mathematics and the real world, all in a camp-like atmosphere where there is excitement and joy.

CFAL has been instrumental in changing the paradigm of learning in Mangalore. Their results for over the years in competitive exams, especially Olympiads have made them a synonym for excellent results in Mangalore. It can be recalled that their student, Muralidhar Rao cleared the prestigious INMO & INAO exams this year and another student Shreyas Adiga received an honourable mention in the APMO.

In 2018, CFAL student Prathyush Poduval won a Silver Medal in Astronomy & Astrophysics, their student Aditya Prakash participated in Mathematics Olympiad in 2017. In 2014, CFAL student Sumith (Physics and Chemistry) and in 2013, Sunil Simha (Astronomy) were among the only 35 students in the country to reach the prestigious third stage and attend the orientation cum selection camp at Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education. CFAL has been conducting different courses and camps for students, all of which have enabled students to think creatively and solve high level problems.

For registration and other details, please call 7026314999.

