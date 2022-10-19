‘MATH FIESTA 2022’ organized at St Aloysius College Remembering Prof K A Krishnamurthy

‘MATH FIESTA 2022’ was organized at St Aloysius College to remember the 109th Birth Anniversary of Prof K A Krishnamurthy, who was a Math Lecturer at St Aloysius Colege, Mangaluru.



Mangaluru: The Department of PG Studies and Research in Mathematics, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru conducted a one-day Intercollegiate Fest -‘MATH FIESTA 2022’ for the UG students of various colleges to commemorate the 109th birth memorial celebration of Prof K A Krishnamurthy on 19th October 2022 at L F Rasquinha Hall, LCRI Block.

Walter DSouza, eminent entrepreneur and a proud alumnus of St Aloysius College, and also the former Chairman (Southern Region) Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) -under the Ministry of Commerce, Govt. of India was the Chief Guest. Principal, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ presided over the function. Dr Alwyn D’ Sa, Registrar & Controller of Examination, Ms Anupriya Shetty, HoD of PG Mathematics, Dr Shubhalakshmi, Convenor of the programme and Vinay R.A., Student Convenor were on the dais.

Chief Guest Mr Walter DSouza in his inaugural address shared a few thoughts about Dr Krishnamurthy as his Mathematics teacher and recalled his way of teaching that made Mathematics simple even to the last benchers. He also said that Mathematics is a fundamental subject of all basic sciences. ” Prof K A Krishnamurthy was a genius, intellectual and knowledgeable man, but always remained a simple man and never boasted about his post. Feeling proud of being his student, I am overwhelmed to be the chief guest to inaugurate the Math Fest remembering a great Math teacher. Mathematics is at the heart of science and our daily lives. It is the science that deals with the logic of shape, quantity and arrangement. Math is all around us, in everything we do. It is the building block for everything in our daily lives, including mobile devices, computers, software, architecture (ancient and modern), art, money, engineering and even sports.

” Math has been used by even the most primitive and earliest cultures. The need for math arose because of the increasingly complex demands from societies around the world, which required more advanced mathematical solutions. The more complex a society, the more complex the mathematical needs. Math was a tough subject during our time when we had to use our brains to their best, presently being in a digital world, learning math has become much simpler than in those days. Math is useful. Virtually everyone needs to be able to do some mathematics. Math is fun. Most people have experienced the pleasure of getting the right answer to a difficult mathematics problem. Math trains the mind. Math is part of our cultural heritage. Math is beautiful.” added Walter D’souza.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis in his presidential remarks briefed about the importance of mathematics and motivated the students to continue with basic sciences. ” Math is useful. Virtually everyone needs to be able to do some mathematics. Most people have experienced the pleasure of getting the right answer to a difficult mathematics problem. It is the same pleasure we get from figuring out a puzzle. Math trains the mind. Math is also part of our cultural heritage. People should study mathematics for the same reason that we should study art, literature, history and science. Math is beautiful- a mathematical result that surprises and impresses with its elegance and simplicity. It may be that the beauty of mathematics is less immediately accessible than the beauty of art or music or literature, but it’s there” added Fr Praveen Martis Sj.

Ms Rashmitha compered the programme meticulously and eloquently. Ms Anupriya Shetty welcomed the gathering. Ms Laisha DSouza introduced the Chief Guest. Dr Shubhalakshmi proposed the vote of thanks. The prayer song was rendered by Ms Panchami and the team.

