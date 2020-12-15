Spread the love



















Mathura all ready for commemoration of the 1971 victory

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): To commemorate 50 years of the 1971 war and mark the commencement of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh, Indian Army’s Strike One Force is all prepared for the first halt of the ‘Victory Flame’ at Mathura, which will be handed over to them by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16 in Delhi.

As part of the Centre’s initiatives for commemorating 50 years of the glorious victory of the Indian Army in 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, India will be celebrating the year 2020-21 as Swarnim Vijay Varsh starting from December 16, 2020 till December 16, 2021.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will hand over four Victory Flames to the Indian Army during a special function at New Delhi. These Victory Flames will travel to the four cardinal directions within the country through all the major military cantonments and cities to display gratitude of the nation to the Armed Forces for securing a splendid victory in 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Out of these four Victory Flames, one will reach Mathura on December 16, and it will stay in Mathura Garrison till

December 25. The victory flame will also travel to nearby districts of Aligarh and Hathras during this period.

During the stay of Victory Flame at Mathura, various ceremonies and events have been planned at Mathura

Garrison, Hathras, and Aligarh to felicitate the veterans and to exhort all to reminisce the bravery and sacrifice of the martyred soldiers.