Matthews makes rankings surge ahead of Women’s Cricket World Cup



Dubai: West Indies star Hayley Matthews has sent a warning shot ahead of the upcoming 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, with strong performances against South Africa reflected in the latest ICC rankings. Matthews has claimed four wickets across the two ODIs at an economy of just 3.78, while also making a well-compiled 51 from 63 balls in the first match that was marred by rain.

Matthews made a jump of two places to sixth on the Women’s ODI All-Rounder rankings, a spot underneath teammate Stafanie Taylor. England’s Nat Sciver tops the all-rounder rankings, followed by Australia’s Ellyse Perry.

Further down, stand-in South African captain Sune Luus made a two-spot jump to 18th, with teammate Ayabonga Khaka, the pacer, jumping over compatriot Chloe Tryon in 35th. West Indies Chinelle Henry enjoyed a 12-spot jump to 65th, and Karishma Ramharack made the same leap to 92nd.

Matthews exploits with the ball moved the off-spinner to the fringes of the top 10 among bowlers – she moved up four places to 11th with a rating of 587, the highest of her career thus far.

Australian Jess Jonassen leads a near-cemented top ten for the time being in the category, which includes Khaka (remaining in eighth) who leads the current series with six wickets to her name.

Other South Africa and West Indies players enjoyed big climbs in the quest for higher spots, including Shamilia Connell, who jumped nine places to 28th after her three wickets in the series, conceding just 2.83 runs per over.

Luus’ leg-spin in the series has helped her escape a logjam (moving seven places to 34th), while Henry made an eight-spot jump to 57th.

Lizelle Lee (rating of 731) has the opportunity to climb back to the top of the tree in the batting stakes in the remaining two matches – she is currently sitting behind Alyssa Healy (750) and Mithali Raj (738).

Stafanie Taylor (11th) also has the opportunity to climb back into the top ten with strong performances in Johannesburg.

In a boost for South Africa’s World Cup chances in the wake of Dane van Niekerk’s absence, Tamzin Brits (up 25 spots to 64th) looks in good form and is the biggest mover after the first two South Africa-West Indies ODIs.