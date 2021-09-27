Spread the love



















Maulana assaulted in Chikkamagalur, threatened with gun for defective number plate



Chikkamagalur (Karnataka): The incident of a Maulana being assaulted for defective number plate and threatened with gun came to light in Chikkamagalur district of Karnataka, following which the police department swiftly apologised for the police excesses towards the victim and assured action against the officer.

The police have also assured that such incidents would not be repeated.

The incident took place on September 25, when Imtiyaz Maulana, a religious leader was stopped by Chikkamagalur police for having defective registration number plate on his two-wheeler.

“I had got my wife discharged from the hospital. I was suppose to take classes. I was in a hurry. I asked the police to let me go. I was asked to speak to the sub-inspector inside the police station. I repeatedly asked him about what is the issue about defective number plate,” the Maulana said.

“Since there was no response, I started asking others that how could they just say it is defective registration number plate, that’s when a policeman dragged me further inside the police station and hit me with a stick for about 25 to 30 times,” he said.

“The police officer took out his gun and threatened me. Later, I was kept in the station for an hour. Afterwards, I paid Rs 500 fine and the police let me go,” he said.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) reacted strongly to the incident. Afsar Kodlipet, the General Srcreatary of SDPI condemned the incident on social media. He stated that the incident had taken place close on the heels of a sub-inspector who asked a Dalit youth to drink urine. That SI was arrested. “Police atrocities are on the rise in Karnataka and Home Minister should initiate action in this case,” Kodlipet said.

Kodlipet told IANS that Hakay Akshay Machindra, the Superintendent of Police has called and apologised for the incident. “The SP assured of action against the police officer and also assured that such incidents won’t be repeated in future. We are happy with the response,” he said.

When contacted SP Hakay Akshay Machindra said, he was attending a meeting and would respond later.

