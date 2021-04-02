Spread the love



















Maundy Thursday Celebration Observed at Most Holy Redeemer Church, Derebail

Mangaluru: Maundy Thursday, a day that reminisces Jesus’ Supreme Love and the Institution of the Holy Eucharist, was celebrated at Most Holy Redeemer Church, Derebail on the 1st of April, 2021. The service commenced at 6:30 PM at the Church ground.

Fr Austin Peter Peres, Parish Priest was the main celebrant and Fr Gerald Francis Pinto was the co-celebrant during the mass.

In the sermon, Fr Gerald Francis Pinto explained how Jesus Christ had set an example to each one of us by washing the feet of his disciples. He emphasized the role that priests play in building the church and uniting its people through faith and prayer. He elucidated how God’s call to serve changes the life of a priest from being a follower to being a leader of the Church.

As a symbolic gesture and as a tradition to commemorate Jesus’ selfless act of washing his disciples’ feet, Fr Austin Peter Peres washed the feet of the twelve chosen parishioners.

The Eucharistic Ministers then renewed their vows, after which prayers of the faithful were offered for various intentions. In the announcements, Fr Austin announced that the Ceremony of the Passion of Christ will be held on 2nd April at 5:30 PM and Easter Vigil on 3rd April at 7:00 PM at Church Grounds.

The Eucharistic celebration concluded with the veneration of the Blessed Sacrament and then a short procession from the church grounds to the Church.

The Church choir added solemnity during the entire ceremony. All the Covid related norms, as prescribed by the government, were strictly followed by the Parishioners throughout the ceremony.

Report by: Ashish Joseph Carvalho

Pictures by: Simon Photography