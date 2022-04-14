Maundy Thursday commemorates Washing of Feet & Last Supper in the Rome of the East- MANGALURU. Among the Churches in the City, Maundy Thursday was observed at Athma Jyothi Ashram, Souza Lane, Kadri in the City, with mass celebrated by Fr Peter Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao, both in-charge at the Ashram

Mangaluru: Maundy Thursday—also known as Holy Thursday is a Christian holy day that commemorates events known as the Washing of the Feet and the Last Supper. This day is part of the Holy Week leading up to Easter. Maundy Thursday comes after Holy Wednesday, and is followed immediately by Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and then Easter. These occasions, in Christianity, correspond to events that lead to the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion. It is the day that is attributed to the loving memory of Jesus Christ’s Last Supper with his apostles. Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday derives its name Maundy from ‘mandatum’ meaning commandment. The Bible explains Christ’s institution of the Eucharist during his Last Supper.

Among the Churches in the City, Maundy Thursday was observed at Athma Jyothi Ashram, Souza Lane, Kadri in the City, with mass celebrated by Fr Peter Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao, both in-charge at the Ashram. The feast of the Lord’s supper and institution of the priesthood was celebrated in a simple manner at the ashram. The symbolic washing of the feet of 12 devotees signified Jesus’ call for service. The chosen 12 were from different walks of life.

Athma Jyothi Ashram where during weekdays, devotees flock for counselling, and spiritual healing. This Ashram is so active and lively in their activities, under the able leadership of energetic Fr Cyprian D’souza and Fr Dolphy Serrao, they always celebrate the various Catholic feasts, and this evening Maundy Thursday was observed in great devotion. Being a small place, Athma Jyothi saw a pretty good attendance for the mass, from children, and middle -aged devotees. The mass was celebrated with traditional fervor and enthusiasm, and the choir with Choir leader Antony Maris (Keyboard/Organ) , joined by vocalists- Ronal Machado, Ms Philomine Machado, Ms Merlyn, Ms Ivy, Ms Meena and Ms Kate rendered melodious hymns, which were soothing.

What does maundy mean? On its own, the word maundy means “the ceremony of washing the feet of the poor, especially commemorating Jesus’ washing of His disciples’ feet on Maundy Thursday.” The word maundy comes from the Old French mande, in turn from the Latin mandātum, which means “mandate or command.” The specific mandate or command at hand refers to the words Jesus is believed to have spoken after washing the feet of his disciples during the Last Supper. In the New King James Version of the Gospel of John, chapter 13, verse 34, Jesus said: “A new commandment I give you, that you love one another; even as I have loved you, that you also love one another.” New commandment, in the Latin of the Vulgate, is novum mandātum.

What is Washing of the Feet? During the Last Supper, Jesus washed the feet of his 12 disciples as they shared their final meal. The meaning of washing feet is layered: it’s said that in the ancient world, a host would offer water for guests to wash their feet (sandals being the footwear of the day). So, washing feet is a sign of hospitality—of welcoming and care. It is also an act of humility, as it’s said servants often wash their feet. The son of God, as Christians believe Jesus is, doing something so lowly? Christians have come to interpret Jesus’s washing of the feet as an illustration of a humble mission of service. The act has also come to symbolize the cleansing of sin from his fellow Christians—and so Jesus’s new commandment was urging his disciples to show forgiveness to all. Today, this act is frequently reenacted, among other occasions, during Maundy Thursday services, with priests washing the feet of their parishioners.

The twelve Apostles volunteered for the ceremony here were :L-R : Henry Fernandes, Ms Mary Hilda Fernandes, Ms Anita Saldanha, Noel Saldanha, Joe Noronh, Fortunate Serrao, Ms Sylvia Rodrigues, Ms Leonora Christle D’souza, Ms severine Pinto, Leonard Chris D’souza and Ms Monica Pinto .In the Gospels, the Last Supper is described as the final meal of Jesus Christ and his 12 disciples before his arrest and subsequent crucifixion. It is called the Last Supper because it was the final (last) time they all gathered around a table together to a meal (supper) of wine and bread—which became the institution of the Eucharist, remembering how Jesus gave his body (symbolized as bread) and blood (wine) in a sacrifice for the salvation of humanity.

Maundy Thursday evening liturgy is the commemoration of the institution of the Eucharist, with a general communion. During the evening liturgy the hosts are consecrated for the communion on Good Friday (when there is no liturgy), and the ceremony of the washing of feet is performed by the celebrant, who ceremonially washes the feet of 12 people in memory of Christ’s washing the feet of his disciples.