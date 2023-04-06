Maundy Thursday Observed With Solemnity In Udupi

Udupi: Christians in the district observed Maundy Thursday on April 6 to commemorate the institution of the Holy Eucharist by Jesus Christ with church services in the evening.

Catholic churches commemorate the events of the Last Supper with the chief celebrant of the Maundy Thursday mass washing the feet of 12 laypersons.

Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, performed this ritual at the Milages Cathedral, Kallianpur. Milagres Cathedral Rector Fr Valerian Mendonca, Assistant Parish Priest Fr Joy Andrade, and Guest Priests Fr Denzil Martis, Fr Nithesh D’Souza were present.

In his homily, Fr Nithesh emphasized the significance of Maundy Thursday. Thereafter the Bishop washed the feet of laypersons at the Milagres Cathedral and the same gesture was followed in all the churches across the diocese reminding the washing of the feet of the 12 Apostles by Jesus.

Following the end of the mass, the Holy Eucharist was taken ceremoniously to the florally decorated Altar of Repose while the main altar was stripped of the white covering and the flowers and was left bare.

The reverential transfer of the Holy Eucharist to the Altar of Repose was followed by adoration.

