Maundy Thursday & ‘Way of the Cross’ held at Milagres Church, Mangaluru

Mangaluru : Annually celebrated, ‘Maundy Thursday’ is the fifth day of the Holy Week prior to Good Friday. It is the day that is attributed to the loving memory of Jesus Christ’s Last Supper with his apostles. This Christian day also referred to as the Great and Holy Thursday commemorates the event wherein Jesus washed his disciples’ feet and urged them to love one another. Succeeding the Spy Wednesday, as it falls on the Thursday before Easter, Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday derives its name Maundy from ‘mandatum’ meaning commandment. The Bible explains Christ’s institution of the Eucharist during his Last Supper. As the Holy Day on April 1 marked the beginning of the 3-day celebration, people across the world share thoughtful greetings with their near and dear ones.

The feast of the Lord’s supper and institution of the priesthood was celebrated in a simple manner inside the Milagres Church, Hampankatta, Mangaluru. Father Bonaventure, the parish priest, celebrated mass along with the parish clergy. The symbolic washing of the feet of 12 parishioners signifying Jesus’ call for service was special this year. The chosen 12 were from different walks of life which included corona warriors (nurses and doctors) and people who rendered their selfless service to the church.

WAY OF THE CROSS :

The ‘Stations of the Cross’ or the ‘Way of the Cross’, also known as the Way of Sorrows or the Via Crucis, refers to a series of images depicting Jesus Christ on the day of his crucifixion and accompanying prayers, was held at Milagres Church on Friday morning. The objective of the stations is to help the Christian faithful to make a spiritual pilgrimage through contemplation of the Passion of Christ.

Stations of the Cross are usually observed during Lent, especially on Lenten Fridays and most importantly Today, on Good Friday. It is one of the most popular devotions for Roman Catholics. The devotion consists of meditating on 14 events which form the 14 stations of the cross. The purpose of this devotion is to focus on the Passion of Jesus Christ.

Preparatory Prayers

O Jesus, our adorable Saviour, we now contemplate Your sacred passion. Help us to understand that the sufferings of our life are the continuation of Your passion. We ask for the strength of our souls to go through our passion, in the spirit with which You went through Yours. Amen.