Max (Saket) receives Oxygen supply, waiting for more



New Delhi : After waiting for hours, Max Hospitals group received oxygen supply for Max (Saket) hospital from INOX on Friday morning. “We have received emergency supplies at Max Saket and Max Smart which will last for another 2 hours,” the hospital said.

However, in an official statement Max hospitals said, “Received oxygen supply would last for next 3 hours. We are still awaiting more supplies.”

An SOS was called for oxygen supplies saying the hospital is waiting for oxygen by INOX since late Thursday night (1 am). It said, over 700 patients are admitted in the hospital (Max -Saket) need immediate assistance of oxygen.

DCP South Delhi tweeted, “Oxygen carrying vehicle has reached Max Smart. Another vehicle is en route for Max East West. Senior Officers are monitoring the situation. Another vehicle is en route for Max East West. Senior Officers are monitoring the situation.”

With alarms of oxygen shortage in the national capital for the last three days, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed Delhi police to provide a green corridor for vehicles carrying oxygen for supplies in hospitals. Covid-19 management authority of Delhi (DDMA) has also appointed two senior IAS officers to ensure smooth oxygen supply to all hospitals in the national capital.

There has been a flood of complaints regarding shortage of oxygen from several government and private hospitals. For the last three days, one after another hospital raised an alarm regarding oxygen shortage, especially during the late night.

Most of the hospitals received oxygen supply late at night.