MaXX Maane Sabse Zyaada! Updated Range of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up Launched at Karnataka Agencies

MaXX Maane Sabse Zyaada! Updated Range of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up 2023 Launched at Karnataka Agencies, NH-66, Kottara Chowki, Mangaluru, the authorized dealers for MAHINDRA Vehicles, on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

Mangaluru: The all-new Mahindra ‘Bolero MaXX Pik-Up’ range by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was launched in Mangaluru at Karnataka Agencies, the authorized dealers for Mahindra Vehicles, located on NH66, Kottara Chowki in the City. The City and the HD model lines, with a combined 12 variants, make up the new MaXX range. It features payload capacities varying from 1.3 to 2 tonnes, as well as a staggering 3050mm cargo bed, a first for the industry in this segment. The Bolero MaXX City 1.3 LX CBC starts at Rs 7.85 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.33 lakh for the Bolero MaXX HD 2.0-litre LX. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Mahindra Bolero Maxx HD is available in two trim levels from Mahindra: LX and VXi. Height-adjustable seats, LED taillamps, a digital instrument panel, and the option of a Gold exterior colour are all included with the VXi. The trim also includes iMAXX technology, which enables the owner or fleet operator to track the vehicle, map out a route, set up geofencing, and keep an eye on its condition. The LX and VXi trims are also offered for the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City line. The same features are included for the VXi, including height-adjustable seats, LED taillamps, cornering headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, and the Gold exterior colour option.

At the launching ceremony of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up, the Chief Guest for the occasion was Shamith Cutinha, the Proprietor of Provit Foods Pvt Ltd (Ideal Chicken) joined by on the dais, Richard C Rodrigues-Managing Director, Karnataka Agencies, Mangaluru; Rathan Rodrigues, Partner, Karnataka Agencies; and Fortunate Serrao, General Manager, Mahindra Commercial Vehicles, Karnataka Agencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Richard C Rodrigues said, ” Karnataka Agencies established in 1976 has enjoyed a very fruitful association with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, a leading manufacturer of Utility Vehicles in India; it has been a great journey for Karnataka Agencies, since its inception. With sheer dedication and willingness to serve their customers better, Karnataka Agencies 1986 opened its First Showroom for the Sale & Service of Mahindra Vehicles, to cater to customers in and around Mangaluru. It was not just the Performance or the Dedication and Willingness to serve but also our desire to be Customer Centric that in the year 1997 prompted M/s. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to offer two more Districts of Chikmagalur and Hassan where New Showrooms were opened for Sale & Service of Mahindra Vehicles and many more places”

Rodrigues further said, ” Mahindra vehicles have set benchmarks for Superior Quality, Ruggedness, Reliability & Durability, and are also Environment-friendly, & Fuel-Efficient. Mahindra is also there for you through the manufacture of excellent components, timely provision of spares, and commitment to superior and quick service through its wide Sales & Service Network. The all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-up range offers state-of-the-art features, unmatched power, maximum payload capacities and higher mileage, promising that each journey is productive and fatigue-free for drivers”.

” Furthermore, the range is available in both diesel and CNG options. For the uninitiated, the 2023 Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range employs smart engineering to deliver much greater value while being lighter, more portable, and versatile. With its brand-new m2Di engine’s higher power and torque, it can easily handle heavy loads. The brand-new range, according to the manufacturer, also boasts a greater payload capacity, better mileage and performance, increased comfort and safety, and a highly dependable and effective transport option. I am really happy with our Marketing and Sales Crew who have been doing a great job in taking our firm to greater heights and satisfying our customers with their friendly service” added R C Rodrigues.

Lancy Rego, the sales Manager in the Mahindra Commercial vehicles department at Karnataka Agencies gave elaborate features of the updated Bolero MaXX Pik-Up 2023, while Ms Jyothi K, the Sales Consultant at Karnataka Agencies eloquently compared the launching ceremony.

MORE ABOUT BOLERO MaXX PIK-UP 2023 RANGE :

The updated model comes with a payload capacity ranging from 1.3 tonnes to 1.2 tonnes. It also has a 3050 mm cargo bed which is the first in the industry in this segment. The pickup truck is available in two ranges – City and HD (Heavy Duty). All in all, there are a total of 12 variants on offer including CNG trim. It is powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine that produces 71 PS/200 Nm and 81 PS/220 Nm. It also comes with an iMAXX-connected solution helping fleet owners to monitor their vehicles using the iMAXX app. It includes 50 features offering vehicle tracking, route planning, expense management, geo-fencing, health monitoring, etc. It gets D+2 seating and height-adjustable driver seats. Updated exterior and interior.

The new Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up comes in HD trim. The HD or Heavy Duty range is designed for intercity use and features a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with 80bhp of maximum power and 220 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The HD 1.3, HD 1.7, HD 1.7L, and HD2.0L are the four variants, which differ in terms of load-carrying bed size and payload capacity. The HD 1.3 has a payload capacity of 1,250 kg and a cargo bed that measures 2,765mm long, 1,800mm wide, and 650mm tall. The HD 1.7 has the same cargo bed as the HD 1.7, but a higher payload of 1,700 kg. The larger cargo bed on the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.7L measures 3,050mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 650mm in height. The payload capacity of the HD 1.7L is 1,700 kg. The top-of-the-line MaXX HD 2.0L has a bed that is the same size as the HD 1.7L but has larger 16-inch tyres and a 2,000 kg payload capacity.

The City line, on the other hand, is designed for use in urban areas. The City 1.3, City 1.4, and City 1.5 are the three variations. The base City 1.3 has a load bed that is 1,300 kg payload capable and measures 2,500mm in length, 1,700mm in width, and 458mm in height. Both City 1.4 and City 1.5 have a larger bed that is 2,640mm long, 1,700mm wide, and 458mm high. City 1.5 can carry a load of 1,500 kg, compared to City 1.4’s payload capacity of 1,400 kg. The 2.5-litre engine is the same, but it only generates 70 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The Bolero MaXX City, which has a 2,500mm-long load bed, is also available in CNG form. This can carry a payload of 1,200 kg.

