Spread the love



















Mayawati attacks Kejriwal on migrants fleeing from Delhi



Lucknow: Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said that he is doing exactly the same drama that he did last year when he urged the migrants not to flee from Delhi.

Mayawati on Saturday tweeted, “Just by folding hands, the CM of Delhi is telling people not to go from Delhi, the same drama he did last year. This is also being seen in the states of Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab. Now people are migrating from Ludhiana in Punjab, it is very sad.”

She said that if state governments could take care of their needs in a timely manner by instilling confidence in them, then these people need not have to flee and now the state governments are doing dramatics to hide their shortcomings. They have been exposed.

In a series of tweets, she once again reiterated the demand to provide free vaccines to the poor, dalits and tribal people. Apart from this, these vulnerable groups must be given financial help at a time when restrictions are in place due to Covid-19.