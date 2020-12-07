Spread the love



















Mayawati to support Dec 8 Bharat Bandh



New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Monday announced her party’s support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh called by the farmer unions.

“BSP supports the farmers’ Bharat Bandh against the three farm laws and also appeals to the Union government to listen to the farmers’ demand,” Mayawati tweeted.

The Bandh has found support from parties such as Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India, CPI-M, among others.

A joint statement was issued by the Opposition leaders on Sunday.

“We the undersigned leaders of political parties extend our solidarity with the ongoing massive struggle by the Indian farmers organised by various Kisan organisations from across the country and extend our support to their call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 demanding the withdrawal of these retrograde Agri-laws and the Electricity Amendment Bill.”

The statement said “these new Agri laws passed in the Parliament in a brazen anti-democratic manner preventing a structured discussion and voting, threaten India’s food security, destroy Indian agriculture and our farmers, lay the basis for the abolishment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mortgage Indian agriculture and our markets to the caprices of multi-national agri-business corporates and domestic corporates”.

The Central government must adhere to the democratic processes and norms and meet the legitimate demands of farmers, the statement said.

The joint statement has been signed by top Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh are protesting along the borders of national capital Delhi against the recently bought three agricultural laws by the Central government.

Even as the fifth round of talks could not bring any breakthrough, both the sides — farmers’ representatives and the government, agreed to continue the dialogue on December 9.

The fifth round of parleys between the government and farmer leaders remained inconclusive on Saturday with both sides adamant on their stand over the three contentious farm laws.

The next meet is scheduled on December 9 with farmers giving a ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8, and asserting that the protest will continue if the government does not repeal the three laws which they said are “anti-farmer”.