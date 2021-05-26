Spread the love



















Mayhem at wedding in Lucknow outskirts



Lucknow: There was mayhem at a wedding in the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh capital when armed miscreants reached the wedding venue and opened fire on a man, triggering panic and stampede at the function.

The incident took place in Para area on Tuesday evening.

Mohammed Zakir Ali, 52, had gone with his family to attend the wedding in the Pink City area of Para.

As soon as Zakir stepped out from the venue, the attackers opened fire at him.

Guests rushed out causing a stampede in which several persons, including children, suffered injuries.

Police recovered three live cartridges and three bullet shells but the attackers managed to flee.

The police spokesman said that investigations were on and the wedding footage was also being scanned.

Zakir and other injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

