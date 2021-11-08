Spread the love



















Mayor Inaugurates BUS SHELTER with a SMART & MODERN LOOK at Kadri Pumpwell

Mangaluru: Citizens of Mangaluru may not have heard or are familiar with the name “Kadri Pumpwell” since the Pumpwell existed decades ago and then it was closed with mud. Sources reveal that in the year 1917, when Mangalore Municipality had completed its 50th year, they had decided to dig 18 WELLS across Mangaluru, to name a few- Near City Point –Kadri; near Hampankatta Junction; Near Navabharath Circle; Near Ideal Ice Cream on GHS Road; Opposite Hotel Krishna Bhavan; in Car street where now Land Trade commercial complex has come up; On Dongerkery Road; on Kadri-Mallikatta Road across from the present Natural Ice Cream parlour/Karnataka Bank, called as Kadri Pumpwell.

And after Mangaluru City Corporation came into existence, and residents started getting water through city water lines, all these well were not put into use, except that many people used to commit suicide-therefore a bunch of these wells were closed, including Kadri Pumpwell. Even though there used to be a dilapidated Bus Shelter for years at Kadri Pumpwell, but a couple of years ago, when Mangaluru Smart City Limited undertook development work of drainage, this bus shelter was demolished- and even after the work was completed, MSCL never reconstructed a Bus Shelter for nearly two years. This put commuters waiting for their respective buses into hardship and inconveniences, also forcing them to get drenched during heavy thunderstorms or face the unbearable heat during the treacherous summer season.

Team Mangalorean had done two reports on this issue and had even contacted the concerned persons in MSCL and MCC, and in reply got back silly reasons, and one of them being, the Covid pandemic/lockdown had delayed the work in rebuilding a new bus shelter. Since the drainage work was under MSCL, the construction of bus shelter was at the helm of MCC- and with constant pleas to the MCC Commissioner, MCC Mayor, local corporator, the prayers and complaints of the residents of the area and also other commuters were answered.

And it was good news for the Kadri Pumpwell residents and other commuters, that they have a BUS SHELTER with a SMART and MODERN LOOK, and it was inaugurated on Sunday, 7 November 2021 by MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, joined by Area Ward Corporator Manohar Shetty, Fr Cyprian D’Souza- In-Charge of Athma Jyothi Ashram- a Counselling and devotional Centre located nearby, Pradeep Kalkura of Kalkura Advertisers/former president of Karnataka Kannada Sahitya Academy, among other volunteers and citizens.

Speaking on occasion. Mayor Premanand Shetty said, “Under the developmental work of the City, MCC along with MSCL have taken up various projects, which include constructing new bus shelters, new drainage, widening of the road. In the recent weeks, quite a few bus shelters were inaugurated, a few projects under the banner of Lions clubs. Bus shelters are needed for commuters, so that they don’t have to face hardships remaining in the pouring rains or hot sun, waiting for their buses. In association with private firms, this bus shelter will be maintained by Karnataka Bank, there will be other bus shelters maintained in a similar way by corporates or private firms”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Fr Cyprian D’Souza said, “I am very grateful to the Mayor, MCC officials, Karnataka Bank officials, our ward corporator Manohar Shetty, and others who were behind this project in getting it done for the benefit of the commuters. Our corporator Manohar Shetty is a dynamic and energetic person, who is always ready to oblige and rectify any civic issues or help in getting new facilities for the area residents. With this nice looking bus shelter, people will be free from staying in the hot sun or getting wet in the rain. We are also happy for our devotees and others who visit our Ashram, who can now use this bus shelter comfortably. Once again, my sincere thanks to everyone behind this project, and we will remember all of them in our prayers for their success in life and good health”.

