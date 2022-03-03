MBBS Student Anusha Bhat Reaches Mangaluru from Ukraine

Mangaluru: Anusha Bhat from Bejai, who was pursuing her MBBS in war-hit Kyiv, Ukraine reached the Mangalore International Airport on March 3.

Anusha Bhat’s flight from Mumbai landed at the Mangalore International Airport at 1:00 pm. Her parents along with MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mayor Premanand Shetty and others welcomed her at the airport. As soon as she came out from the immigration, her parents were emotional.

Briefing on her plight in Kyiv, Ukraine, Anusha said, “We had taken four passes from the agent to cross the Ukraine border from where we were staying, but we never knew the place border crossing point we had to cross. After collecting the pass, we crossed the Romanian border and went on foot for some distance as there was no one to help us except the Ukrainian soldiers at the Romanian border. When we reached the immigration centre in Romania they took us to a shelter where the Indian government had made the necessary arrangements for our stay. From there we flew Mumbai and now, I have reached Mangalore”.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA Vedavyas Kamath welcomed Anusha Bhat with floral bouquets at the airport.