MCA-EC Summer Picnic 2023: Great Food and Great Fun

USA: June 10th 2023 was a beautiful day blessed with amazing weather and the perfect day for the Mangalorean Catholic Association EC, Inc. (MCA-EC) Annual Summer Picnic 2023. The picnic comprised exciting sports and entertaining games for all ages, tasty vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and a blend of Konkani and Bollywood songs played in the background entertaining everybody throughout the day.

The picnic was held at Donaldson Park, NJ and it could be easily located by the picnic attendees. As they entered, they were greeted by the Registration team- Erik Fernandes, Shanessa Aranha and Sanya Aranha. An authentic Mangalorean breakfast was served. Everyone enjoyed sajjige, poha, vadas, and idlis along with coconut chutney and sambar and ate to their heart’s content. This was paired with masala chai and coffee.

The day’s events were kicked off by our dynamic President – Steven Aranha, who introduced himself and joyously welcomed all of the picnic attendees and then introduced Alan D’Souza to lead the day with a prayer. Running around and documenting it all through his camera/phone with excellent photography skills, gathering memories was Praveen Lewis, an active member of the MCA-EC. We also announced a “Photography competition” encouraging our attendees (irrespective of age) to click photos during the entire day and email them to us. And then we would choose the few best pictures and reward those who clicked these pictures on the auspicious occasion of Monti Fest in September. Steven then introduced the new executive board to the members of the association as follows:

Executive Board

President: Steven Aranha

Vice President: Susanna D’Souza

General Secretary: Sonia Cutinha

Regional Co-ordinator: Belinda D’Souza

Treasurer: Reema D’Souza

