MCA postpones Mumbai T20 League over Covid-19 pandemic



Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on Thursday that it has decided to postpone the Mumbai T20 League due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the view of the current situation, President Vijay Patil ji and I, in my capacity as the Chairman, have taken the decision to not conduct the T20 Mumbai League till further notice. This is our way to reduce load on the state machinery and also making sure everyone is safe,” said the MCA in a statement.

The 2021 edition was to be the third edition of the league after it was held in 2018 and 2019.

Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 fatalities catapulted to the four-digit level on Wednesday with the toll crossing the 67,000 mark though the number of fresh infections reduced, health officials said here.

The state recorded 1,035 deaths including 50 earlier fatalities – up from the previous peak high of 895 on April 27, taking its toll to 67,214.

The number of new infections stayed above the 60,000 mark, but fell from 66,358 on Tuesday to 63,309 now, as the state tally climbed to 44,73,394.