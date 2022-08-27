MCC Asks Citizens to Provide Feedback on Functioning of Clock Tower Loop Road. Citizens can provide their feedback on the Google forms posted on social media handles of the corporation and Mangaluru Smart City Limited, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and 4 September 2022 will be the last date for submitting feedback.

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has invited suggestions from the public, regarding the circular one-way loop road. The Mangaluru City Police had declared the Clock Tower-AB Shetty Circle-Hamilton Circle- Rao and Rao Circle-Clock Tower Road stretch in the city a one-way loop road in September 2021. On Friday, 26 August MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, along with Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar, held a review meeting on the said road.

The feedback has been sought mainly for taking a final decision on regularising the one-way traffic on the loop road by considering other aspects of traffic movement. Citizens can provide their feedback on the Google forms posted on social media handles of the corporation and Mangaluru Smart City Limited, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and 4 September 2022 will be the last date for submitting feedback.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said in a release that a coordination meeting was held on 5 August 2022 under the chairmanship of the Mayor in which the MLA of Mangaluru City South and the Deputy Commissioner too participated. The meeting decided to get the feedback not only for implementing one-way traffic on a permanent basis but also to finalise the designs for different traffic junctions developed on the loop road. It is also to get the traffic movement adopted at different junctions.“Citizens are hereby requested to provide feedback to give an insight on the functioning of the road,” said the Commissioner.

The loop road connected the people with important government offices. The area also has Town Hall, Nehru Maidan, DC Office , Police Commissioner Office, Service Bus Stand and other places with commercial activity.

