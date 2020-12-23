Spread the love



















MCC Bank Convenes Annual General Meeting

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Catholic Co-operative Bank Limited convened its 102nd Annual General Meeting on a Virtual platform at the Board Meeting Hall, MCC Bank Building, Hampankatta, Mangaluru, on Monday the 21st December 2020. The meeting began with a prayer song led by the Director Irene Rebello.

Chairman Anil Lobo, while addressing the meeting said that, “The bank has earned a net profit of Rs.2.46 crore, with a total deposit of Rs.394.30 crore, total reserves of Rs.41.59 crore, advances of Rs.265.06 crore, working capital of Rs.458.78 crore and share capital of Rs.16.04 crore. MCC Bank is striving hard to offer the best service to its customers. As the banking sector is fast growing into digitalisation, the bank is trying to provide the digital platform to its customers. The bank is also focusing on attracting the youth to become its customers as well the members of the bank. Through digitalisation, the bank is trying to provide banking facilities available at their fingertips of the customers. Shortly, the Bank will also be providing UPI payment service to its customers.”



Vice chairman Jerald Jude D’Silva read the minutes of the 101st AGM. The audited financials of 2019-20, audit report and compliance, programme of activities for the financial year 2020-21 and budget for the year 2020-21, were presented before the AGM and approved. The Chairman answered all the queries raised by the members during the meeting.

The children of the Staff members and Directors who excelled in SSLC and PUC examinations during the academic year 2019-20 were felicitated. David D’souza, the Director conducted the felicitation programme.

Directors D.J. Patrao, Andrew D’Souza, Marcel D’Souza, J.P.Rodrigues, Elroy Kiran Crasto, Roshan D’Souza, Anil Patrao, Herald Monteiro, Irene Rebello, Freeda D’Souza, Professional Directors C.G.Pinto, Michael D’Souza, General Manager Sunil Menezes, Deputy General Manager Raj Menezes were present at the meeting. Chairman Anil Lobo welcomed and proposed the vote of thanks.