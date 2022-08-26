‘MCC Bank has Made a Net Profit of Rs 8,27 Crores’- Chairman Anil Lobo during a press meet announcing about the FIRST CUSTOMER MEET of the year is organized in the founder’s branch on Sunday 28th August 2022, to mark the POST-CENTENARY DECENNIAL YEAR (2022)

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at MCC Bank Conference Hall on Friday, 26 SAugust, Anil Lobo-the Chairman of MCC Bank Ltd said, “M.C.C. Bank Ltd is one of the oldest banks established in the year 1912 celebrating post-centenary decennial celebrations this year. The credit goes to the visionary founders, shareholders, former chairmen, directors, and dedicated staff”.

P X F Saldanha (Founder -MCC Bank Ltd 1912) and Anil Lobo (Present Chairman MCC Bank Ltd)

Lobo further said, “Moreover this financial year the turnover of the bank increased to 861 crores which were just 510 crores in the year 2018. The NPA which was 7.17% in the year 2018 when the present board took over has reduced to just 1.60%. This is an indication of the bank’s stability and growth.We have succeeded in recording a net profit of 8.27 crores in spite of the pandemic. To make steady progress we need guidance and feedback from our valued customers”

“Customers are the backbone of the banking industry. Most of our branches are now upgraded and shifted to spacious premises with ample parking for the convenience of our esteemed customers. Members of the staff were trained by experts in banking and public relations”.

“Due to the pandemic, we were not able to organize customer meets in the past two years. This year being the post-centenary decennial year, the first customer meet of the year will be held in the founder’s branch on Sunday 28th August 2022. A list of customer meetings of other branches is announced to our customers. Customer feedback is important for the growth of the bank and attending to customers’ grievances is our duty. Directors in charge of the branch, officers of GM, and DGM rank will be present at the meeting. Myself and Directors will also attend the meetings. Ever since we made ample parking for our customers, we have seen a rise in our customers, thereby helping us in our growth financially” added Anil Lobo.

It should be noted that the esteemed members of the bank had elected the present board led by Anil Lobo, as Chairman with a full majority in the year 2018. First time in the 110 years of the history of the Bank the board led by Anil Lobo has succeeded in recording a net profit of 8.27 crores in spite of the pandemic. The Board members are forward for the support and encouragement from the shareholders to take the bank to greater heights

MCC Bank Directors Anil Patrao, J P Rodrigues, Elroy K Crasto, David Dsouza, Dr Freeda F D’souza, Irene Rebello, Roshan Dsouza, D J Patrao, Marcel D’souza, among others were present.

