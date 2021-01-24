Spread the love



















MCC Bank Holds Seminar on Goods and Service Tax (GST)

Mangaluru: A seminar on Goods and Service Tax (GST) was organised by MCC Bank Ltd., at St Aloysius College Mangalore on 23rd January 2021 for the benefit of staff members of all the branches of the Bank and to make them aware of the latest developments/changes in the GST.

The seminar began with a prayer by Aloysius Pinto, Senior Assistant, Admin office. The seminar was inaugurated by Fr Praveen Martis, S.J., Principal of St Aloysius Degree College by lighting the lamp.

The seminar was presided over by Bank’s Chairman, Anil Lobo. The Directors of tg\he Bank Marcel D’Souza, Harold Monteiro, Professional Director C.G. Pinto, General Manager Sunil Menezes, Dy General Manager Raj F Menezes were present in the seminar.

Chief Audit Executive Kiran Crasta, CA Laveen Tauro from CA Vivian Pinto and Co. delivered a very informative talk on the subject by giving the details of the latest changes in GST. The session lasted for 2 hours, followed by Q & A Session. All the Accountants and clerical staff members (60 Nos) actively participated in the seminar and got their doubts clarified by Kiran Crasta and Laveen Tauro resource persons.

Milton Sanil Pereira, Senior Assistant, Hampankatta Branch compered the programme, and General Manager Sunil Menezes delivered the vote of thanks.