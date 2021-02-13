Spread the love



















MCC Bank Ltd holds Training Session on TDS at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: A training session on TDS (Tax Deducted At Source) was organised by MCC Bank Ltd for its staff, at St Aloysius College on February 13. The training was held to make them aware of the latest developments and changes in the subject of TDS.

The seminar began with a prayer led by Flavia Pinto. The seminar was inaugurated by Dr Denis Fernandes from the department of history and director of Arrupe block St Aloysius degree College Mangalore by lighting the lamp. The seminar was presided over by the bank’s chairman Anil Lobo. General manager Sunil Menezes and Deputy General Manager Raj F Menezes were also present.

Dr Denis speaking during the occasion highlighted that Mangalore is a hub of banks, it has given birth to many banks, and we need to be proud of it. These banks have supported all the communities of Mangalore, and because of the support, it has benefited many. Banking is vast and keeps on upgrading every time, so the employees have to update themselves with the latest developments. He congratulated the chairman, GM and DGM for organising the training and wished good luck to all the staff.

Chief audit executive Kiran Crasta, CA Laveen Tauro and Crystal Lasrado from CA Vivian Pinto and Co trained the staff with the latest developments. All the staff members actively participated in the training session and clarified their doubts.

Chief Accountant of Mcc Bank Ltd Violet D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks. Gordon D’Almeida compered the programme.

News by Gordon D’Almeida

Pics by Rohan D’Silva