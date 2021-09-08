MCC & City Traffic Police to get TOUGH & Take ACTION on Vehicles Parked on Footpaths

Spread the love



















Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) & Mangaluru City Traffic Police to get TOUGH & Take ACTION on Vehicles Parked on Footpaths . But, we have seen and heard of such meetings held during the past years, where MCC Mayors, MCC Commissioners, Police Commissioners, Traffic Police Authorities among others had held such meetings and promised to take action and do the needful, but it has been only talks and assurances, with no action taken whatsoever. Atlesast, hoping this time the Mayor, Corporation commissioner and the concerned traffic police authorities will do the needful, by keeping their promises and see that citizens see a change in the parking of vehicles.

Mangaluru: Almost every newly constructed and old FOOTPATHS are either encroached by street vendors or IGNORANT people parking their vehicles, especially the RICH & the EDUCATED – and the concerned officials of Mangaluru City corporation and Traffic Police have turned a blind eye against it. With just two or three traffic police towing vehicles in the City, the job of towing all these bunch of illegally parked vehicles has been a hectic time. To discuss on this issue MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty held a meeting with the Police Department on traffic issues at the Mangaluru City Corporation, and asked the Civic body to join hands with police in creating awareness among people against violating traffic rules

Mayor Premananda Shetty on Monday asked the police to take seriously people parking vehicles on footpaths in the city and impose fines on wrong-doers. Speaking at a coordination meeting called by him to address traffic management issues, the Mayor said that the civic body will extend to the police the necessary cooperation in the matter. The Mayor said that several roads in the city have been widened and footpaths have been constructed. But some people parked their four-wheelers and two-wheelers on footpaths causing trouble to pedestrians.

Earlier in the meeting, some councillors pointed out the increasing number of such incidents in the city. Some demanded that such vehicles should be towed away to traffic police stations. Mayor Shetty said that the civic body will join hands with the police in creating awareness among people not to violate traffic rules. It will install some sign boards to create awareness among people. Representing civil society, social activist G.K. Bhat said that a vehicle should be exclusively devoted to creating awareness on traffic rules throughout the day in different parts of the city. The vehicle should make a public announcement through loudspeakers.

The Mayor instructed the officials of the civic body to ensure that marriage halls made proper arrangements for parking vehicles. They can hire nearby vacant sites on marriage day. If vacant space of the corporation is available nearby, they can apply to the corporation, pay a fee for renting the space for the marriage day. The step is to avoid roadside parking thereby causing inconvenience to road users. The meeting discussed the traffic woes in the Service Bus Stand and the Hampankatta area but did not take any particular decision on ending them.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that an Executive Engineer of the corporation will be made the coordinator to deal with traffic-related issues with police. Corporator Naveen R. D’Souza and others spoke on the mushrooming of roadside vendors on the road between Father Muller Hospital and Nandigudda and traffic issues on the Falnir Road. Corporator and former MCC Mayor M. Shashidhar Hegde suggested that the corporation have a policy on traffic management. It can ask the National Institute of Technology-Surathkal (NIT-K) to study traffic and road issues scientifically and submit a traffic management plan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Crime) B.P. Dinesh Kumar spoke.

