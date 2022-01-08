MCC Collects Rs 12K from 43 Cases of Violation -Cops Book 517 IMV Act & 359 Mask Violations Cases

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Collects Rs 12,000 from 43 Cases of Violation -Cops Book 517 Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Act & 359 Mask Cases Violations on the FIRST day of Weekend Curfew in the City

Mangaluru: As per the circular received from Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar stated, “The Government of Karnataka and the District administration have announced weekend curfew across Dakshina Kannada to curb the rising cases of ‘Omicron’ Covid19 variant. According to the guidelines, no commercial establishments are allowed to function apart from essential and emergency services”.

“Taking serious cognisance of complaints received on several establishments operating, defying the Covid19 norms, Mangaluru City Corporation Health and Revenue Department officials conducted an inspection drive on 8 January 2022. A total of 43 cases of violation were found during the inspection. They were warned and have been fined Rs. 12,000/- in total. Two trade licenses have also been withdrawn by the officials” stated the Commissioner.

517 IMV & 359 MASK VIOLATION CASES BOOKED BY POLICE :

As per information from DCP Hariram Shankar, it is learnt that 517 Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Act violations and 359 Mask Violations cases were booked by the Mangaluru Police on Saturday, 8 January 2022 during Weekend Curfew. More than 110 vehicles were detained which were later released after paying the required fines.

